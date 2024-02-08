‘He has to be Spider-Man’: Good Samaritan rescues toddler who wandered onto roof

Woonsocket: File photo. A man rescued a 2-year-old that had crawled from an open window onto the roof of a building. (Denis Tangney Jr./iStock )

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — A toddler on the roof presented a dangerous situation on Tuesday in Rhode Island until a good Samaritan came to the rescue.

According to the Woonsocket Police Department, the 2-year-old child crawled through an open window and onto a balcony that was a roof for a residence on the first floor, WJAR-TV reported.

That is when a passerby jumped into action. Video of the rescue in Woonsocket was captured by a friend of the man who jumped onto the balcony, according to the television station.

The man, who requested anonymity, can be seen scaling up the side of the building and onto the balcony. He grabbed the child into his arms and then banged on a window, according to the television station.

According to police, the toddler’s mother allegedly left the window open overnight “because it was hot,” and it happened to be close to the child’s bed, WJAR reported.

Michelle Higgins told the television station that she called 911 when she saw the toddler on the balcony. She was driving her children to school when she saw the child and the man.

“The baby was really coming to the edge and going back, and you could see that the window was open,” Higgins told WJAR. “And the gentleman in the street was trying to tell the baby, ‘Go back, go back, go back,’ and then the man just jumped into action. I don’t know how he got up the side of the building.

“My son keeps saying he has to be Spider-Man.”

