Holiday shipping: When should you get packages to USPS, UPS, FedEx?

Shipping deadlines FILE PHOTO: When do you need to make sure your packages are in the mail to arrive by Christmas. (asife/asife - stock.adobe.com)

The holidays are in full swing and stores are already bustling with shoppers looking to buy gifts. But if you need to get those presents to someone in another part of the country, or the world, you need to plan now to make sure they get them in time.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx have all set up deadlines for the 2024 holiday season.

Domestic mail deadlines (excluding Alaska and Hawaii):

Ground Advantage Service - Dec. 18

First-Class mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 21

Alaska and Hawaii:

Ground Advantage - Dec. 16

First-Class mail - Dec. 18

Priority Mail - Dec. 19

Priority Mail Express - Dec. 20

International mail:

Africa - Dec 2 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 9 for Priority Mail Express

Asia/Pacific Rim - Dec. 9 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express

Australia/New Zealand - Dec. 9 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express

Canada - Dec. 9 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express

Caribbean - Dec. 9 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express

Central & South America - Dec. 2 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 9 for Priority Mail Express

Europe - Dec. 9 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express

Mexico - Dec. 9 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express

Middle East - Dec. 9 for First-Class Package and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for Priority Mail Express

Military Mail:

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092 - Nov. 4 for Ground Advantage, Dec. 9 for First-Class and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for PMEMS

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093 - Nov. 4 for Ground Advantage, Dec. 9 for First-Class and Priority Mail, N/A for PMEMS

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 094-099 - Nov. 4 for Ground Advantage, Dec. 9 for First-Class and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for PMEMS

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 340 - Nov. 4 for Ground Advantage, Dec. 9 for First-Class and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for PMEMS

APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 962-966 - Nov. 4 for Ground Advantage, Dec. 9 for First-Class and Priority Mail, Dec. 16 for PMEMS

For delivery by Dec. 24:

Domestic

UPS Ground - Visit UPS.com for specific dates depending on the area.

UPS 3 Day Select - Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air - Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air - Dec. 23

To Canada

UPS Standard - Visit UPS’s website for specific dates.

UPS Worldwide Expedited - Dec. 20

UPS Worldwide Express - Dec. 23

To Mexico

UPS Standard - Visit UPS’s website for specific dates.

UPS Worldwide Expedited - Dec. 19

UPS Worldwide Express - Dec. 20

Other international locations

Visit UPS’s website for specific dates.

Domestic

FedEx Freight Economy (LTL Freight services) - Dec. 11

FedEx Freight Priority 5-day (LTL Freight services) - Dec. 16

FedEx Ground 5-day - Dec. 17

FedEx Home Delivery 5-day - Dec. 17

FedEx Freight Priority 4-day (LTL Freight services) - Dec. 17

FedEx Ground 4-day - Dec. 18

FedEx Home Delivery 4-day - Dec. 18

FedEx Freight Priority 3-day (LTL Freight services) - Dec. 18

FedEx Ground 3-day - Dec. 19

FedEx Express Saver - Dec. 19

FedEx 3Day Freight - Dec. 19

FedEx Freight Priority 2-day (LTL Freight services) - Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day - Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day Am - Dec. 20

FedEx Home Delivery 2 -3-day - Dec. 20

FedEx Ground 2-day - Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day Freight - Dec. 20

FedEx Freight Priority 1-day (LTL Freight services) - Dec. 20

FedEx Ground 1-day shipping - Dec. 23

FedEx Home Delivery 1-day - Dec. 23

FedEx First Overnight - Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight - Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight - Dec. 23

FedEx 1Day Freight - Dec. 23

Same Day - Dec. 24

To Canada

FedEx Ground 7-day - Dec. 13

FedEx Ground 6-day - Dec. 16

FedEx Ground 5-day - Dec. 17

FedEx International Connect Plus - Dec. 17

FedEx Ground 4-day - Dec. 18

FedEx International Economy - Dec. 18

FedEx Ground 3-day - Dec. 19

FedEx International Priority - Dec. 19

FedEx International Priority Distribution - Dec. 19

FedEx Ground 2-day - Dec. 20

FedEx International First - Dec. 20

FedEx Ground 1-day - Dec. 23

FedEx International Next Flight - Dec. 23

To Mexico

FedEx International Connect Plus - Dec. 19

FedEx International Economy - Dec. 19

FedEx International Priority - Dec. 20

FedEx International First - Dec. 20

FedEx International Next Flight - Dec. 23

To Puerto Rico

FedEx International Economy - Dec. 18

FedEx International Priority - Dec. 19

FedEx International First - Dec. 20

FedEx International Next Flight - Dec. 23





