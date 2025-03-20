Hospital shooting: Police look for gunman

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TROY, Mich. — Police are searching for an alleged gunman who opened fire at a suburban Detroit hospital.

Officials said that the shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital was an isolated incident.

It is not believed that the alleged gunman is still at the hospital.

One person was treated for an injury after the shooting and the hospital is on lockdown, Corewell Health officials said.

The alleged gunman fired five times in the hospital’s parking garage.

The victim was said to be a 25-year-old man who was hit twice in the arm. He is in stable condition.

The alleged shooter was known to the man and was a coworker, police said.

“Patients with services scheduled should not come to the hospital at this time,” hospital officials said. ”Patients may call the department where they were scheduled for service directly. No other information is available at this time.”

Troy Police, Michigan State Police, and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene.

