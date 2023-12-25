How to cook your Christmas ham, turkey

Turkey and ham One of the most important things about the holidays is sharing a meal with your loved ones. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

Here are some tips on how to prepare the main dish safely.

Ham

When you buy a ham, you may decide what size you based on the type of ham. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), 1/4 - 1/3 pounds per serving is the formula for a boneless ham and 1/3 - 1/2 pounds of meat per service for bone-in ham.

Some hams can be eaten right out of the package or they could be reheated. These types of hams should be cooked at not lower than 325 degrees Fahrenheit. The internal temperature should be 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to FSIS, spiral-cut cooked hams can also be eaten cold.

“The unique slicing method, invented in 1957, reduces carving problems. These hams are best served cold because heating sliced whole or half hams can dry out the meat and cause the glaze to melt and run off the meat. If reheating is desired, hams that were packaged in processing plants under USDA inspection must be heated to 140 degrees Fahrenheit as measured with a food thermometer (165 degrees for leftover spiral-cut hams or ham that has been repackaged in any other location outside the plant). To reheat a spiral-sliced ham in a conventional oven, cover the entire ham or portion with heavy aluminum foil and heat at 325 degrees for about 10 minutes per pound. Individual slices may also be warmed in a skillet or microwave,” according to FSIS.

“Cook-before-eating hams or fresh hams must reach 145 °F (with a 3-minute rest time) to be safely cooked before serving. Cook in an oven set no lower than 325 °F. Hams can also be safely cooked in a microwave oven, other countertop appliances, and on the stove,” FSIS said.

If you are looking for a cooking ham timetable, visit FSIS’s website.

Thawing your turkey

The United States Department of Agriculture has a few tips on how to thaw a turkey safely. There are a few ways, including in the refrigerator or in cold water.

The USDA says that it takes 24 hours for every four to five pounds a turkey weighs to thaw in the refrigerator. That means for a 15-pound turkey it takes around three days. A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for up to four days before cooking, according to Butterball.

If you want to thaw in cold water, keep the turkey in its original package and submerge it in cold tap water but remember to change the water every 30 minutes, the USDA said. You will want to do this if you are planning to cook the turkey right away after it has thawed. According to Butterball, you can plan on thawing the turkey for 30 minutes per pound.

You can also thaw your turkey in a microwave, according to the “Today” show. If your turkey is small enough, take it out of its plastic wrap and put it in a microwave-safe dish. Then, push the defrost button and put in the weight. If your microwave doesn’t have that option, you can thaw it still in the microwave but based on its weight. Six minutes per pound is a rough estimate, so if you have a 10-pound turkey, it would take an hour to thaw in the microwave. If it’s double that size at 20 pounds, it would take about two hours to thaw.

“Remember that thawing a frozen turkey on the kitchen counter — or in a garage during the wintertime (the most common misconception shared by callers) — is not safe. Leaving any frozen package of meat or poultry for more than 2 hours at room temperature is dangerous. Even though the center of the package may still be frozen, the outer layer of the food is in the “Danger Zone” between 40 and 140 F — a temperature range where foodborne bacteria multiply rapidly,” the USDA said.

You will want to make sure your turkey is completely thawed and once it is, you will want to cook it right away, according to “Today.”

The process takes a few days so planning ahead will help you to make sure your Thanksgiving meal can happen.

If you have a food safety question, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or chat with a food safety specialist live at ask.usda.gov from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. The hotline will be available for questions on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.

You can also visit Butterball’s website for some cooking tips and recipes.

Cooking your turkey

There are many different ways you can cook a turkey. You can deep fry it, spatchcock it, roast it, grill it or smoke it. Roasting a turkey can be one of the most common ways to cook it during the holiday season due to the cooler weather.

According to Butterball, the first step in cooking your turkey is determining the time. You can find Butterball’s turkey cooking calculator on its website.

Here is a time breakdown based on the size of your turkey, according to FSIS:

4 to 6 pounds (breast) Not usually applicable

6 to 8 pounds (breast) 2½ to 3½ hours

8 to 12 pounds 3 to 3½ hours

12 to 14 pounds 3½ to 4 hours

14 to 18 pounds 4 to 4¼ hours

18 to 20 pounds 4¼ to 4¾ hours

20 to 24 pounds 4¾ to 5¼ hours

Set your oven to 325 degrees. You will place your turkey in a roasting pan. According to FSIS, make sure to make the stuffing ahead of time. When it is time to cook, at it into the cavities of the turkey. You will know the stuffing is fully cooked when the minimum internal temperature hits 165 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature is the same for the turkey itself.

Before carving the turkey and removing the stuffing, FSIS says to let the turkey sit for about 20 minutes to allow the juices to set.

If you have a turkey question, you can contact Butterball Turkey’s Talk-Line by calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372) or texting 844-877-3456. You can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or by visiting its website.

Storing your Christmas leftovers

If your turkey, stuffing or gravy has been left out at room temperature for more than two hours, FSIS says to throw it out.

You will want to divide your leftovers into smaller portions. According to FSIS, refrigerate or freeze leftovers in shallow containers so they can cool off faster. Refrigerated leftovers are best to use within three to four days. If you freeze your leftovers, it’s recommended to use them within two to six months.

Rehear your leftovers before eating or serving to at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit. the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.