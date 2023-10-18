Hundreds of gallons of used cooking oil stolen from Georgia Chick-fil-A Investigators say they are searching for two men who are believed to have stolen hundreds of gallons of oil from a Chick-fil-A in Clarke County, Georgia earlier this month. (ivanastar/Getty Images)

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say they are searching for two men who are believed to have stolen hundreds of gallons of oil from a Chick-fil-A in Clarke County, Georgia earlier this month.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a police report that was obtained by WSB-TV, on Oct. 5 just before 10:40 a.m., officers were contacted multiple times about a theft at a Chick-fil-A on Atlanta Highway.

The manager of the Chick-fil-A told investigations that around 3 a.m. that morning, a U-Haul box truck drove up to the restaurant. According to the news station, the truck stopped at Chick-fil-A’s dumpster which is where they store used fry oil to be recycled.

Two men then got out of the truck, according to the police report. The men drained between 200 and 300 gallons of oil.

The manager reportedly told investigators that this happens every month, according to the police report obtained by WSB-TV. This incident was the fourth time it had happened to the business.

Investigators said that a local, heavy-duty chain which costs about $70 each per set was destroyed while suspects tried to gain access to the oil in a previous incident. The police report said, according to the news station, that the manager told police that about 700 to 800 gallons of oil had been stolen. That amount of oil is estimated to be worth around $2,000.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.