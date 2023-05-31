Hurricane evacuation: Helpful apps for finding gas, hotel rooms, traffic routes

Hurricane Evacuation Route (Darwin Brandis/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you are looking for information to evacuate before a storm, here is a list of apps and websites that may help.

For Federal Aviation Administration’s major airport status, visit the FAA’s National Airspace System.

For gas availability, visit GasBuddy.

>> Read more trending news

For traffic slowdowns or wrecks, road closures and other real-time traffic issues, use apps like Waze or Google Maps.

To find a hotel room, use a travel website or app, such as Hotels.com, Expedia, Travelocity, Kayak, etc. Be prepared to search multiple sites as finding a room may be a challenge if a large evacuation order is issued. Pet owners can search online to find pet-friendly hotels. Can’t afford a hotel room? Here are some other potential evacuation options. Once you secure a room, learn tips on how to survive a hurricane while in a hotel.

Latest hurricane headlines:

Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!