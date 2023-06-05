‘I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work’: Danny Bonaduce to have brain surgery

Danny Bonaduce having brain surgery LOS ANGELES - APRIL 23: Actor Danny Bonaduce speaks during a segment of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" at CBS Television City on April 23, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The former child actor is having brain surgery Monday. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Actor and radio host Danny Bonaduce said he will be undergoing brain surgery on Monday to hopefully correct a disorder that has robbed him of his ability to walk, People reported.

Bonaduce, who starred as Danny Partridge in the 1970s show “The Partridge Family,” says he is unable to walk because he suffers from hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder that causes fluid in the brain.

Bonaduce said he has been trying for some time to get a diagnosis that would explain the troubles he began having.

“My life was talking to doctors. I had meetings with five doctors on one single day, and nobody could figure out what it was,” Bonaduce, 63, told TMZ. “And I thought, ‘Well, this is a big deal. I’m falling down now. That can’t be good.’”

Doctors will place a stent in his brain to drain the fluid, Bonaduce said.

He admitted that he had done “stupid” things through the years that could have led to the problem.

“I can’t figure out what caused it, ‘cause I’ve done so many stupid things on reality TV shows,” he said. “I took a guitar to the head. That hurt and was possibly the cause of all this. I got punched in the face by José Canseco, a 265-pound professional athlete. And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor.”

The former child actor says he is hoping the surgery will allow him to be somewhat mobile. He said he is unable to walk now.

“From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct, it’ll be 50 percent better right [away]. But I’d rather be safe than sorry,” he continued. “I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured … I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work. I can’t walk currently, I just can’t.”

The symptoms of hydrocephalus include headache, blurred or double vision, poor coordination, loss of bladder control and/or frequent urination and changes in personality or cognition including memory loss.

