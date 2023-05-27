Indiana funeral home owner pleads guilty to over 40 theft counts after decomposing bodies were found

Guilty plea: An Indiana funeral home owner pleaded guilty to over 40 theft counts after decomposing bodies were found. (W. Steve Shepard Jr. /Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The owner of a funeral home where 31 decomposing bodies were found in Jeffersonville, Indiana, last year, has pleaded guilty to over 40 counts of theft.

Randy Lankford, the owner and director of Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, pleaded guilty on Friday after 31 decomposing bodies and 17 cremains were found in July 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Lankford was charged with theft for failing to complete funeral services he was paid for, according to the AP.

Lankford pleaded guilty to about 43 counts of theft, NBC News reported. He was charged with 86 counts of theft as well as a count of business influence, according to court records obtained by the news outlet.

Lankford is facing up to four years in prison and eight years of home incarceration, Clark County Circuit Court Judge N. Lisa Glickfield said, according to the AP.

Lankford was ordered to pay restitution of about $46,000 to 53 families, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

Last July, the Jeffersonville Police Department began investigating the funeral home and Clark County Coroner’s Office obtained the human remains that were found, the newspaper reported.

The human remains were not refrigerated and were in different stages of decomposition, according to the attorney’s general per NBC News.

Police in July said, according to the Courier-Journal, that some of the bodies were believed to have been stored there since March 2022.

A sentencing hearing is expected on June 23, according to the AP. He was released to home incarceration following the plea hearing until the sentencing hearing.

Lankford is also facing multiple lawsuits from people who had family members among the bodies or cremains that were found, NBC News reported.