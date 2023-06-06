Indianapolis Colts player under investigation by NFL over gambling accusations

Under investigation: A player for the Indianapolis Colts is being investigated by the NFL over alleged gambling violations. ( Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL is investigating a member of the Indianapolis Colts over gambling allegations that violate league policy, officials said on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

The team confirmed to the Indianapolis Star that the league is looking into the activity of one player but did not reveal his identity.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time,” the Colts said in a statement.

The news was first reported by SportsHandle.com.

A Colts player is under NFL investigation for gambling. https://t.co/FLIeID6DhY — IndyStar (@indystar) June 5, 2023

ESPN, quoting “multiple sources familiar with the investigation,” said that the player under investigation is Colts cornerback-kick returner Isaiah Rodgers.

According to the cable sports network, a sportsbook account was allegedly opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers. Approximately 100 bets were placed on the account over an undisclosed amount of time, including on Colts games, the sources told ESPN.

Calls from ESPN to Rodgers and his agent have not been returned,

According to The Athletic, Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus received indefinite suspensions in April for betting on NFL games. Teammates Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, both wide receivers, were given six-game suspensions for placing bets on non-NFL action while at Detroit’s facility, according to the magazine.

The Lions released Moore and Cephus immediately and cut Berryhill on May 9, The Athletic reported.

The NFL’s policy prohibits league personnel from “placing, soliciting or facilitating any bet, whether directly or through a third party,” the Star reported. That includes any NFL game, practice or other league event, such as the NFL draft or the league’s combine.