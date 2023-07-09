Investigators link man to two women whose bodies were found in different storage units

Second body found: Police say a second woman’s body has been linked to a man who has been charged after another woman’s body was found in a different storage unit in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Ross Chandler 541-385-3185 www.chandlerphoto.com/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say a second woman’s body has been linked to a man who has been charged after another woman’s body was found in a different storage unit in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Joseph Jorgenson was charged last week with second-degree murder in the death of Manijeh “Mani” Starren, 33, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Jorgenson has not yet been charged with Fanta Xayavong’s death.

Xayavong’s body was found in a storage unit in Coon Rapids on Thursday, according to The Associated Press. Starren’s body was found in a storage unit in Woodbury last month.

In a news release from St. Paul Police Department, a concerned caller contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Human Trafficking tipline about a woman who may have been trafficked. The caller said that Xayavong was in an abusive relationship with Jorgenson, and they could not get a hold of her.

Police said since there was a connection between Jorgenson and Xayavong and the fact he had been recently charged, an investigation into her disappearance began.

The investigation led officers to a storage unit company in the 9100 block of University Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids. A search warrant was served on Thursday, and officers found human remains. The remains on Friday were identified as Xayavong, police said. Her death was also ruled a homicide.

A search warrant was served Friday in Shoreview at a house that belonged to Jorgenson in September 2022, police said. It was served “in an attempt to advance the investigation and to locate evidence of Xayavong’s death.”

Jorgenson was arrested on June 26 in connection with Starren’s death. He was charged with second-degree murder. The Star Tribune reported that Jorgenson allegedly barricaded himself in his apartment, started a fire, and fought with officers.

Starren was reported missing by her family on May 1 and last heard from her on April 18, according to the newspaper. Video footage from her apartment reportedly showed her running from Jorgenson on April 21 before he caught up with her.

Jorgenson reportedly dismembered her body and carried her remains inside a duffle bag, according to charges obtained by the Star Tribune. Cellphone data showed him at a storage unit in Woodbury where Starren’s remains were eventually found.