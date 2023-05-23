Is LeBron James retiring? He says he is considering it in post-game interview

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores on a layup in front of Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in game four of the Western Conference Finals at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images /Getty Images)

NBA superstar LeBron James suggested he may be considering retiring from the game after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Denver Nuggets Monday, ending their chances to make it to the league championship.

James, 38, answering a question by a reporter after the game, said that “Going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know,” the NBA’s all-time leading scorer said in the post-game interview. “I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest.

“Just for me, personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Following the news conference, James was asked by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin what he meant when he said he had a lot to think about.

“If I want to continue to play,” James answered.

“As in next year?” McMenamin asked.

“Yeah.”

The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokić, swept the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

James had two chances to save the game for the Lakers at the end of Monday’s contest. His first shot missed as it bounced off the edge of the backboard. The second shot was blocked by the Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon with 1.1 seconds left on the clock.

Earlier, James and Gordon both got technical fouls after they got into a fight when Gordon’s hand brushed James’ face during a play, and James then locked up Gordon’s arm and wouldn’t let go.

According to an interview with The Athletic in 2022, James said his last year playing would be spent playing professional basketball with his son, Bronny.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said in the interview. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Earlier on Monday, Carmelo Anthony announced he would be retiring. Anthony, a former 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection, spent 19 seasons in the NBA and last played in an NBA game last season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA.com reported.