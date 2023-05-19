‘It’s showtime’: First images of ‘Beetlejuice 2 filming show Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz

First photos FILE PHOTO: Winona Ryder attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. The first images from "Beetlejuice 2" have been published. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

As the film’s namesake said — “It’s showtime.”

Filming has started on the long-awaited sequel to 1988′s “Beetlejuice” and the first images of one of the iconic characters have been published.

Winona Ryder, 51, is once again embodying the role of Lydia Deetz about 35 years after she first brought the goth teen to life, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Photos from the shoot in Hitchin, north of London, show her with black spiked bangs and black clothing while riding in a car.

Buzzfeed reported that the driver of the car was none other than her co-star and “Beetlejuice” himself, Michael Keaton.

The photos showing the rigged out Tesla and its passengers were first published by The Daily Mail.

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega has been tapped to appear as Lydia’s daughter. Catherine O’Hara is expected to join Ryder and Keaton in reprising their roles and will welcome Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe to the undead family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But no plot details have been released.

The film has been in the works for years, with Ryder confirming that there had been talk of the sequel back in 2015, Entertainment Tonight reported. But there had been talk as far back as 2011, according to Deadline.

Last year it was confirmed that Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B would produce, Deadline reported.

“Beetlejuice 2″ will hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024, People magazine reported.

