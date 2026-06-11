James Handy’s girlfriend explains what happened before ‘Jumanji’ actor’s death

FILE PHOTO: James Handy in "NYPD Blue" in 1995. He was found stabbed at a home in Los Angeles on June 3. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was 81. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JAMES HANDY

The long-time girlfriend of actor James Handy, who was stabbed to death, reveals what happened in the hours before he was killed.

Wendy Gledhill’s son is accused of stabbing Handy to death on June 3.

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She spoke with The Daily Mail, saying that she didn’t know anything was wrong until the police were at her home.

Gledhill said Handy’s normal routine was to get up, make coffee, and then get the newspaper, but on June 3 he got the paper before making coffee.

“I can only assume my son was already out there and they started to argue, from my understanding, on the front yard,” she told The Daily Mail.

She said that police came to the door about 30 minutes after Handy went outside, but police told her to stay inside because they “thought there was still someone dangerous outside.”

Handy was found in the front yard of the home with a stab wound.

Michael Gledhill, 44, has been charged with one count of murder, TMZ reported. He’s being held on $2 million bail.

His mother said he lived with her and Handy for the last two years, and had become increasingly paranoid after being diagnosed last year with schizophrenia, she told TMZ in the past.

She said he stopped taking his medication about a week before the stabbing.

Police have not confirmed if Michael Gledhill was diagnosed with schizophrenia, TMZ reported.

Handy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Wendy Gledhill and Handy were together for more than 30 years, she said.

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