Jay Cutler arrested, charged with DUI, gun possession

Jay Cutler In this handout provided by the Franklin Police Department, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler poses for a booking photo after being arrested on charges of a DUI and possession of multiple weapons while intoxicated on October 17, 2024 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Franklin Police Department via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested in Tennessee this week.

Police in Franklin, Tennessee, said Cutler was driving a Dodge Ram that rear-ended a GMC. The driver of the GMC told police that Cutler then tried to leave the scene, offering the other driver $2,000 not to call the authorities, WSMV reported.

The crash allegedly happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, CBS News reported.

When they spoke with Cutler, police said they smelled alcohol on him and that he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Cutler refused to do a field sobriety test, so police had to take him to an area hospital for a blood alcohol test.

Police also searched Cutler’s Ram truck and found two guns — a rifle and a loaded pistol in the center console.

Cutler said he did not hit the other vehicle, police said. Officers said there was damage to the rear of the GMC but the Ram had no damage because a winch was attached to the truck, WSMV reported.

Cutler was charged with driving under the influence, possessing a gun while intoxicated, failure to exercise due care and implied consent. TMZ reported that implied consent charges can be filed when someone refuses to be tested for alcohol or other substances.

The former Denver Bronco quarterback was booked into the Williamson County Jail but was released on $5,000 bond, CBS News reported.

Cutler was picked in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Broncos, where he played for three seasons. He then went to the Chicago Bears for most of his career before retiring in 2017 from the Miami Dolphins after one season, according to CBS News.

He married Kristen Cavallari in 2013 but the couple announced their divorce in 2020, finalizing it in 2022, TMZ reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group