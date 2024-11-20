Jay Leno wears eye patch, has broken wrist after fall down 60-foot hill

Jay Leno FILE PHOTO: Jay Leno attends the 6th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards at Autry Museum of the American West on September 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Jay Leno is once again recovering from a major injury.

The comedian and former late-night host appeared at a comedy event in Beverly Hills on Monday night, TMZ reported.

He told “Inside Edition” that he was staying at a hotel on top of a hill outside of Pittsburgh and took a shortcut down a steep hill to get to a restaurant about a mile and a half down the road, falling down the incline. He was in the area to perform, telling TMZ he did not have a car while in the area.

Leno said he performed a couple of hours after his spill at the Palace Theater in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, the Los Angeles Times reported. He saw a doctor once he was back in California, CNN reported.

Leno’s face is swollen and bruised. His eye was swollen, covered by an eyepatch. The 74-year-old said he struck a rock, which “hit me in the eye,” he told “Inside Edition.” He also has a broken wrist and lost a fingernail.

This isn’t the first time that Leno had severe injuries. In 2022 he was burned by a gasoline fire while working on a classic car.

“The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it,” he told the “Today” show. “It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line.’ And then suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas and then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

He had second and third-degree burns on his face, chest and hands, Entertainment Weekly reported. The injuries involved skin grafts.

He also broke his collarbone, ribs and both kneecaps in 2023 after falling from a motorcycle after being clotheslined by a wire in Las Vegas.

“So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline(d) me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Leno, over the weekend, joked about his spate of recent injuries, telling TMZ, “The great thing about this age [is] you don’t learn by your mistakes, you just keep doing the same stupid thing.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 Through the years LOS ANGELES - MAY 10: "The Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr. Show" featuring (from left) Marilyn McCoo, Jay Leno and Billy Davis, Jr. during a comedy skit, May 10, 1977. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group