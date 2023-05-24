Jeff Bridges says tumor has shrunk to ‘size of a marble’

Actor Jeff Bridges gave an optimistic update about his cancer, noting that his tumor has shrunk “to the size of a marble.”

Bridges, 73, spoke about his health in a cover story with AARP magazine, adding that the tumor has become smaller due to chemotherapy.

“The Old Man” actor continues to recover from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which was discovered in October 2022, and a bout with COVID-19 several months later, People reported.

Bridge contracted COVID-19 in January 2021 before a vaccination was universally available and said he nearly died from the virus. He said that chemo treatments had weakened his immune system.

“I had no immune system to fight it. Chemo had wiped that out, which made it really, really tough,” Bridges told AARP. “For me, cancer was nothing compared to the COVID.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, or part of the body’s “germ-fighting network.” The system includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow.

Bridges called his wife, Susan Geston, “my absolute champion.”

“She really fought to keep me off a ventilator,” Bridges told AARP. “I didn’t want to be on it, and the doctors didn’t necessarily want that, but she was adamant.”

Bridges spent almost five months in the hospital, People reported. His comeback began after he was treated with convalescent plasma.

According to the Mayo Clinic, convalescent plasma therapy uses blood from people who have recovered from an illness to help other patients recover.

Bridges has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including for his work in 1971′s “The Last Picture Show,” 1974′s “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” 1984′s “Starman,” 2000′s “The Contender,” 2009′s “Crazy Heart,” 2010′s “True Grit,” and 2016′s “Hell or High Water.”

His role as Otis “Bad” Blake in “Crazy Heart” landed him an Oscar.

Bridges also appeared in the 1998 cult classic, “The Big Lebowski.”

Bridges said he feels well “most days” and told AARP he has begun filming the second season of “The Old Man.”

“I’m so blessed to have this cast,” Bridges told the magazine. ”To get back to what invigorates you, it feels great, man.”

