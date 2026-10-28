Jessa Duggar Seewald expecting baby No. 7

Six kids and counting. Jessa Duggar Seewald announces that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, are expecting baby No. 7.

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She made the revelation during a preview of the “Unplanned Podcast” hosted by Matt and Abby Howard, People magazine reported.

In the clip, Jessa Duggar Seewald says “We’re actually expecting again. ”

Matt Howard responds, “What?”

Then she says she’s six weeks pregnant.

The new baby will join siblings Spurgeon Elliot (10), Henry Wilberforce (9), Ivy Jane (7), Fern Elliana (5), George Augustine (2) and Edward Owen (1).

Jessa Duggar Seewald said it was her idea to have a seventh baby while having a 1-year-old because she gets “baby fever,” US Weekly reported.

Her husband, whom she told he was going to be a seven-time father over text message while he was out golfing, said he supports her decision.

“She’s the one carrying this child. … If she wants to have another one, wants to be a mom again, who am I to stand in the way of that?” he said.

She talked about having a big family even before she and her husband were married in 2014.

“We both want to have a big family,” she told People. “We are talking about our goals and the future with family. We have both talked about adoption and want to adopt, too.”

But she may not fully follow in her mother’s footsteps, having 19 kids.

“I’m not going to have 19 kids, but honestly, my mom is my hero. I love her. I adore her [and] she is my role model in so many ways,” she said last year. “Her patience, her love, her gentleness [and] her kind speech. She is the golden example of a mother, in my opinion. So, when people say, ‘Do you want to be like your mother?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please, Lord, help me.’ ”

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