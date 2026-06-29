JetBlue pilot says drone hit plane on JFK approach

FILE PHOTO: The pilot of a JetBlue flight landing at JFK International Airport said the plane was hit by a drone.

A pilot on board a JetBlue plane on approach to John F. Kennedy International Airport said the aircraft was hit by a drone when it was at about 3,000 feet.

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The pilot told air traffic control, “We collided with a drone back there in the turn as we were coming to ASALT, just wanted to pass to you,” WABC reported.

The pilot said the drone hit “right above the cockpit,” according to NBC News.

The pilot said they didn’t need assistance and were good to land.

The flight was en route from Las Vegas to New York on Monday morning at the time of the incident.

Passengers were able to disembark from the plane before it was pulled from service, NBC News reported.

No damage was found in a post-landing inspection, but the Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate.

The apparent collision came days after a United Airlines pilot said their plane nearly hit a drone while landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to WABC.

Drones are typically legal to fly under 400 feet, but there are rules concerning airport airspace. Unauthorized drone usage can result in fines and possible criminal charges.

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