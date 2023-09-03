Jimmy Buffett died following battle with rare Merkel cell skin cancer for last 4 years

Cause of death: Jimmy Buffett died after battling a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — The man behind “Margaritaville,” Jimmy Buffett, died Friday at the age of 76 at his house in New York, an updated statement on his website said.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement posted on Buffett’s website said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

An updated statement on Buffett’s website said that he had been fighting Merkel cell skin cancer for the last four years, CNN reported. Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare but aggressive form of skin cancer.

The National Cancer Institute says the rare skin cancer first appears as a single painless lump on skin that has been exposed to the sun, according to USA Today. The lump then happens to metastasize quickly.

TMZ first reported Buffett’s cause of death, saying that his skin cancer became lymphoma.

Buffett died at his house in Sag Harbor, New York on Friday, Buffett’s website said, according to People magazine.

Buffett had previously postponed tour dates due to unspecified “health issues and brief hospitalization” last year, according to Rolling Stone. He also postponed additional shows this past year after a stay in the hospital.

Buffett’s obituary continued to say that he continued to perform during treatment including his surprise performance in Rhode Island in July that ended up being his last show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The obituary said that the family requests that donations be made to Jimmy Buffett’s Foundation Singing for Change, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute of MD Anderson Cancer Center instead of flowers.