Jo Wilder, mother of Jennifer Grey, dies ‘on her own terms’ after cancer news

FILE PHOTO Jo Wilder attends the party for the 26th Annual Tony Awards on April 23, 1972, at the Americana Hotel in New York City. Wilder died on July 4 at the age of 94. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

‘Dirty Dancing’ actress Jennifer Grey announced her mother died at the age of 94 after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

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Grey said on Instagram, Jo Wilder died on July 4, “on her own terms, exactly as she lived.”

Wilder had been diagnosed with lung cancer a week before her death.

“True to who she was, she chose grace over fear, understanding that leaving this world with dignity is an honor, not a tragedy,” Grey wrote.

Like her father, Joel Grey, Jennifer Grey’s mother also wanted a career on the stage, but instead decided to focus on her family.

“If she’d chosen ambition over my brother and me, we never would have had the mother we had,” Jennifer Grey said.

Wilder had been in television shows such as “The Defenders,” “The Nurses” and The Detectives, as well as “She Loves Me” and “The Merchant of Venice,” the “Today” show reported.

Joel Grey and Wilder divorced in 1982. They also shared a son, USA Today reported.

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