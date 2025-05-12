Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, comes in third in Miss Maine pageant

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson FILE PHOTO: Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala at American Museum of Natural History on December 05, 2024 in New York City. Hudson came in third in a recent Miss Maine USA pageant. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History) (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Mu)
Jordon Hudson was vying for the crown in the Miss Maine USA pageant, but she was not named the woman who would represent The Pine Tree State.

Hudson, who is known as the girlfriend of former New England Patriots and current University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill coach Bill Belichick, was not crowned Miss Maine. Instead, she took third place during Sunday’s pageant, The New York Times reported..

Belichick, 73, was in the pageant’s audience.

Hudson, 24, was beaten by Shelby Howell for the crown, People magazine reported. Howell will compete in the 2025 Miss USA pageant.

This is the second time that Hudson tried for the crown in the Miss Maine USA pageant. She lost last year, coming in second to Anne Baldridge.

Hudson, however, did take home one honor, winning the most stylish award this year, USA Today reported.

Belichick and Hudson have been dating for two years. She was recently thrust into the spotlight during a CBS News interview with her boyfriend.

The "Today“ show reported that she manages the coach’s “personal brand,” according to UNC.

Hudson was joined on air and prevented some questions from being answered when asked by reporter Tony Dokoupil, including about how they met.

Dokoupil called Hudson a “constant presence” during the interview, People magazine reported.

Belichick said, "She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track,” “Today” reported.

