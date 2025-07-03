July 4th: What’s open and closed?

Fourth of July (Be Pro - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As neighborhoods gather for block parties and fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday, many businesses will be closed to all employees to celebrate the birth of the nation, but not all. Some will still be open for last-minute items.

Read more trending news

As always, you should check before heading out as the hours may vary and are subject to participation.

Closed:

Open:

List compiled from USA Today, ABC News

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!