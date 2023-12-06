US charges Russian soldiers with war crimes against American in Ukraine

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced war crimes charges against four Russian soldiers, accusing them of beating and torturing an American in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

>> Read more trending news

“As the world has witnessed the horrors of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, so has the United States Department of Justice,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said while announcing the charges Wednesday. “That is why the Justice Department has filed the first ever charges under the U.S. war crimes statute against four Russia-affiliated military personnel for heinous crimes against an American citizen.”

Charges including torture, inhuman treatment and unlawful confinement were filed against 45-year-old Seiranovich Mkrtchyan, Dmitry Budnik and two people whose last names were unknown: Valerii and Nazar. Mkrtchyan and Budnik were commanding officers of units fighting for Russia in Ukraine while Valerii and Nazar were lower-ranking military personnel, officials said.

The four are accused of interrogating, severely beating and torturing an American citizen living in Ukraine. They also threatened to kill the victim and held a mock execution, prosecutors said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group