Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ brother arrested, accused of aggravated sexual battery Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday after an accusation from a woman who claims he assaulted her in February. (Johnson County Sheriff's Office/Johnson County Sheriff's Office)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday after an accusation from a woman who claims he assaulted her in February.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jackson Mahomes, 22, around 7 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and was being held on a $100,000 bond, according to the Kansas City Star.

The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas, according to KCTV. A video was picked up online reportedly showing Jackson Mahomes kissing the restaurant owner, 40.

Jackson Mahomes was also accused of shoving a waiter, People Magazine reported.

In a statement in March, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer provided a statement to KCTV denying the allegations.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson. Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter,” Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer said in the statement.

Jackson Mahomes is expected to be arraigned Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., KCTV reported.







