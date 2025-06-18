Karen Read trial: Read found not guilty of second-degree murder

Karen Read chats with her defense team at Karen Read's second murder trial on April 22. She was found not guilty on all but one charge on June 18. The only charge the jury found her guilty on was driving under the influence. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald)

A jury has reached a verdict in the retrial of Karen Read. She was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

The jury found Read not guilty of all charges but did find her guilty of driving under the influence, WFXT reported.

Karen Read was found not guilty of ALL charge except drunk driving. I can hear the crowd going wild outside — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) June 18, 2025

It took the jury more than 20 hours over four days and questions to the judge, to come up with a decision.

Read was accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe with her SUV. He died outside a party on a snowy night at a home where local police and a federal agent were drinking in 2022, The Associated Press reported.

She was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene and pleaded not guilty.

The most serious charge could have brought a sentence of life in prison, the AP reported.

This was a retrial after her first trial ended in a hung jury last year, the AP reported.

