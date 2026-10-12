Kelly Clarkson claims she got ‘Pretty Woman’ treatment at NYC store

The singer has been embroiled in a dispute with a Brooklyn curiosity shop.

NEW YORK — A war of words has erupted between Kelly Clarkson and a New York City curiosity shop, with the singer comparing her alleged treatment in the store to the one that Julia Roberts’ character encountered in the film “Pretty Woman.”

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The “American Idol” star and talk show host went on social media and called out Art of Play in Brooklyn, Rolling Stone reported.

“Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me,” she wrote on X. “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman.”

Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in Pretty Woman. For sure, check it out 👎 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 10, 2026

The reference to Roberts was from a scene in the 1990 film “Pretty Woman,” where Roberts’ character goes shopping and is rudely told that she is “in the wrong place” because the clothing there is too expensive for her, USA Today reported. The next day, she returns to the store, carrying several shopping bags and dressed in fancier clothes. She told the salespeople that they made a “big mistake.”

“Big. Huge!” she retorts.

Art of Play responded with a statement on its Instagram account, stating that Clarkson had attempted to purchase an item that was not for sale.

“Yesterday, Kelly Clarkson visited us in Brooklyn and inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here,” the store wrote. “Molly is permanently attached to the wall and isn’t for sale. However, the negative experience Kelly described on twitter would resonate with anyone who has ever felt judged in a shop.

“Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store. It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”

The ball was back in Clarkson’s court, and the 44-year-old singer took a hefty swing.

“Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, according to Rolling Stone. “That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with -- so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone, ‘Yes, it’s for sale but it costs $15,000, so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale.”

“So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it. And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. ... I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

Art of Play then responded with another social media post, clarifying that Clarkson spent only five minutes in the store, during which she inquired about “our mechanical bird puppet named Molly.”

“Thanks to all our friends for their support and welcome to all the curious folks who have discovered us amidst the drama,” Art of Play wrote in the statement, before referencing Clarkson’s hit song from 2011. “We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear things up with Kelly someday. As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”

0 of 27 Through the years Kelly Clarkson is kissed by an audience member at FOX TV's "American Idol", broadcast live from Television City in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, July 16, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/FOX*** Please Call For Usage *** (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol Finalist Kelly Clarkson attends the grand opening of Chef Charlie Palmer's new special events and catering venue "Astra West" at the Pacific Design Center on July 25, 2002 in West Hollywood, California. The opening of Astra West will benefit Voices in Harmony, a nonprofit organization. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson performs at FOX-TV's "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, August 27, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/FOX. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson with host Ryan Seacrest and Justin Guarini right after Clarkson was announced the winner of the contest at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, Ca., Sept. 4, 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol finalists Ruben Studdard (L) and Clay Aiken (R) perform a song with last year's winner Kelly Clarkson during the show's grand finale on May 21, 2003 at the Universal Amphitheatre in Burbank, California. Studdard won the competition to become the new American Idol. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years American Idol finalists Clay Aiken (L) and Ruben Studdard (R) present Kelly Clarkson (last year's winner) with a platinum record plaque for her first album during the show's grand finale on May 21, 2003 at the Universal Amphitheatre in Burbank, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Through the years (L-R) Singers Nick Lachey and Kelly Clarkson mingle backstage at The 2003 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Casino Resort October 27, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson, Grand Marshall, stands in front of NASCAR race car following her pace lap, prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Sony HD 500 on September 3, 2006 at California Speedway in Fontana, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) Through the years Kelly Clarkson, Grand Marshall, stands with her mother Jean Ann Rose, following their pace lap, prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Sony HD 500 on September 3, 2006 at California Speedway in Fontana, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Todd Warshaw/Getty Images for NASCAR) Through the years Singer Kelly Clarkson arrives at the Country Music Television's CMT Giants honoring Reba McEntire at the Kodak Theatre on October 26, 2006 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Through the years Reba McEntire (L) performs with former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson at the 2007 CMA Music Festival (formerly known as FanFair) on June 7, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images) (Rusty Russell/Getty Images) Through the years Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend Warner Music Group Grammy Celebration hosted by InStyle at Chateau Marmont on February 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle) (Todd Williamson/Getty Images for InStyle) Through the years Singer Kelly Clarkson accepts Best Pop Vocal Album award for "Stronger" onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years Singer Kelly Clarkson speaks onstage at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Through the years In this handout photo provided by Disney Parks, Kelly Clarkson celebrates Halloween Time with Cruella de Vil on September 21, 2016 at Disneyland park in Anaheim, California. The Halloween Time celebration at the Disneyland Resort, which also features special attractions and entertainment, continues through October 31, 2013. (Photo by Scott Brinegar/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Through the years Pink (L) and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 10, 2017 in Boston, Mass. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images for iHeartMedia ) (Darren McCollester/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group) (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Gr) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury/Getty Images) Through the years (L-R) Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Through the years Kelly Clarkson attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Through the years Remington Alexander and Kelly Clarkson attend the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Clarkson said she did use a medication to help lose weight. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

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