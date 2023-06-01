Kim Cattrall to make cameo appearance in ‘Sex and the City’ reboot

Sex And The City 2 - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 27: (L-R) Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon attend the UK premiere of Sex And The City 2 at Odeon Leicester Square on May 27, 2010 in London, England. Cattrall has announced she will have a cameo of the series reboot. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Actress Kim Cattrall has agreed to appear in “And Just Like That...”, the “Sex and the City” reboot airing on MAX.

According to MAX – formerly HBO Max – Cattrall will appear in a cameo as Samantha Jones on the show’s second season.

According to People, the appearance will have Samantha speaking on the phone to the character Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. The Samantha Jones character was featured in the first season via text message exchanges Carrie.

Cattrall, 66, filmed the cameo on March 22 in New York City “without seeing or speaking with the series stars” including Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, Variety reported.

Cattrall had said she had no interest in returning to the series and had not been asked to return.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” Cattrall told Variety last year. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

“And Just Like That..” returns June 22 on MAX.