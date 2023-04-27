King Charles III: Chocolate bust created to celebrate coronation

LONDON — It may sound a little cheeky, but one could call this creation the union of King Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

A life-sized bust of King Charles III, made from about 4 1/2 gallons of melted chocolate, has been created to celebrate the first coronation of a British monarch in 70 years, the BBC reported.

The impressive-looking bust, made by confectionary brand Celebrations, weighs 51 pounds and used approximately 2,875 of the chocolates, according to the news outlet.

A team led by master chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke spent 130 hours over four weeks to make the model, which depicts Charles III in the uniform he is expected to wear for his coronation on May 6, CNN reported.

The king’s ornamental shoulder pieces were modeled from individual Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy and Bounty chocolates, according to the cable news outlet. Charles’ collar was made from Maltesers Teasers.

One of each of the Celebrations chocolates was used to create the medals on the monarch’s chest.

“What better way to celebrate this moment in British history than immortalizing HM King Charles III using the nation’s ultimate sharing treat,” Emily Owen, a senior brand manager at Celebrations, said in a news release. “The team studied hours of footage of the king to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny. Celebrations is all about bringing people together and we are thrilled to be sharing this occasion with so many chocolate lovers up and down the country.”

The bust will go on display at the firm’s headquarters in Slough, the BBC reported. It will be shown at the Mars Wrigley headquarters in the United Kingdom, according to CNN. Mars owns the Celebrations brand.

