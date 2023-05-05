King Charles III coronation: Bobblehead commemorates British monarch

Bobblehead: A bobblehead of Britain's King Charles III went on sale Friday morning. ( National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

MILWAUKEE — It’s a bobblehead fit for a king.

>>Read more trending news

Trinkets commemorating the coronation of King Charles III have been plentiful in the United Kingdom this week. Now, the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is getting into the act.

On Friday, the Milwaukee-based museum announced the release of a bobblehead depicting the British monarch.

According to a news release, Charles is depicted with his arms behind his back as he stands in front of a replica of Buckingham Palace.

The bobbleheads are numbered to 2,023 and are available through the museum’s online store. The bobbleheads are selling for $25, plus an $8 shipping charge for each order.

The King Charles III bobblehead follows recently released bobbleheads of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. In addition, bobbleheads were released for the engagement and wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

We are excited to release the first bobblehead of King Charles III as the world gets ready to watch his Coronation,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “We think this bobblehead will be a must-have for fans of the royal family who continue to add to their bobblehead collection.”

©2023 Cox Media Group