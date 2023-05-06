King Charles III coronation: Prince Harry attends coronation without Meghan Markle

King Charles III coronation: Prince Harry arrives at Westminster Abbey LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Andy Stenning/Getty Images)

LONDON — Prince Harry arrived at Westminister Abbey for his father King Charles III’s coronation Saturday. As expected, he arrived without the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

>>Read more trending news

Buckingham Palace announced last month that Prince Harry would attend alone in a statement, according to the New York Times. Prince Harry arrived in London on Friday and is expected to return to the United States after the ceremony, BBC reported. Meghan Markle is back in California to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, CNN reported.

Prince Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage, according to the BBC.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat in the third row between Princess Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra, according to People Magazine.

Prince Harry, the youngest of Charles’ two children with the late Princess Diana, arrived at Westminister Abbey at about 5:45 a.m. EDT, according to USA Today. Harry walked down the aisle and greeted some attendees.

Prince Harry wore a morning suit for the service which is a ceremonial dress unicorn for the Welsh Guards, according to USA Today. He did not wear his uniform since he has stepped down from royal duties. He also donned a morning suit for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

His attendance has been part of speculation after many interviews, documentaries, and Prince Harry’s recent book, “Spare.” It also became a month after Prince Harry and Meghan were asked to move out of Frogmore Cottage which is located on Windsor Castle grounds, according to the Times. It has also been much speculation due to the rift among the royal family.

Also in attendance is his brother Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, USA Today reported.

It is unclear if Harry will appear on the famous balcony of Buckingham Palace after the ceremony at Westminister Abbey, CNN reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan have attended a few royal events since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the United States, the Times reported. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last Sept. Prince Harry attended his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral alone in 2021.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 151 King Charles III coronation LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III with his Pages of Honour during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Victoria Jones/Getty Images)









©2023 Cox Media Group