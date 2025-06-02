‘King of the Hill,’ ‘Parks And Recreation’ actor, Jonathan Joss, shot and killed

FILE PHOTO: PARKS AND RECREATION -- "2017" Episode 701 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Jonathan Joss as Ken Hotate. Police said Joss was shot and killed on May 31 by a neighbor. Photo by: Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

An actor known for roles in “King of the Hill” and “Parks and Recreation” was shot and killed on May 31.

Jonathan Joss was 59 years old.

Police said they responded to a shooting at a home in San Antonio, Texas. That’s where they said they found Joss near a road, with several gunshot wounds, according to Variety.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, despite efforts to save his life.

The alleged gunman had left the scene of the shooting but was captured by officers about a block away.

Police identified the alleged gunman as Sigfredo Alvarez-Cega, who is facing murder charges, TMZ reported.

Police said the pair had gotten into an argument before the shooting.

Joss was the voice of John Redcorn on “King of the Hill” starting with season two. He had already recorded his lines for the upcoming revival.

He also appeared as Chief Ken Hotate several times on “Parks and Recreation.”

Joss was born in San Antonio in 1965. He graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University with a degree in theatre and speech, Forbes reported.

His big break came in 1994 with the film “8 Seconds” and several television movies.

In addition to reviving his character on “King of the Hill,” which premieres on Aug. 4 on Hulu, according to My San Antonio, he was also recently seen in two episodes of “Tulsa King” in 2022.

