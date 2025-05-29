Kool & the Gang’s hype man, Michael Sumler, dies in car crash

Kool & the Gang member dies FILE PHOTO: Michael Sumler who was the hype man for Kool & the Gang died in a car crash in Georgia. (Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Michael Sumler, who was part of the iconic R&B and Funk group Kool & The Gang, was killed in a car crash on May 25.

He was 71 years old.

Cobb County Police Department said that he was involved in a head-on crash on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, Georgia, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Officers said his Nissan 370Z collided with a Kia Sorrento and lost control.

Sumler died at the scene while the Kia’s driver was not hurt, WSB reported.

Kool & the Gang released their first album in 1969. Sumler, who was known as Chicago Mike and was the band’s hype man, joined the group in 1985, first as the band’s stylist and choreographer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The group released a statement, which read, “We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2000-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night," WSB magazine reported. “He also enthused the crowd with his energy and dance moves. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool champagne events. Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace.”

