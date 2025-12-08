Kris Boyd shooting: Person of interest in custody in Jets’ player attack

FILE PHOTO: Kris Boyd #17 of the New York Jets talks to media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 28, 2025 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Police in New York said a person of interest is in custody in the shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd.

Boyd was shot on Nov. 16 outside a restaurant in midtown Manhattan, WNBC reported. No motive for the shooting has been provided.

The person of interest was taken into custody weeks after the NYPD released surveillance images of the suspected gunman. The person has not been charged, WCBS reported.

The man turned himself in to the police in Buffalo, WCBS reported.

Boyd was in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen and the bullet was eventually found in the cornerback’s lung.

This was Boyd’s first season with the Jets, but he has yet to play a game. He was on the injured reserve list in mid-August after having shoulder surgery.

Boyd returned to the team last week, surprising teammates, The Associated Press reported.

He signed with the Jets as a free agent in March after playing his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and eventually the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans before joining the Jets this year.

