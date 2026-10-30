Kyle Chrisley pleads guilty to resisting arrest, other charges dropped

FILE PHOTO: n this handout photo provided by the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center, Kyle Chrisley is seen in a police booking photo at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after his arrest on multiple charges. He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest last month. Other charges were dropped.

Nearly a year after his arrest, Kyle Chrisley, the oldest son of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife Teresa Terry, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest while other charges he was facing were dropped.

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People magazine reported that Kyle Chrisley was arrested in December 2025 in Tennessee, accused of several alleged crimes, including domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office told People that Kyle Chrisley got violent with deputies.

Ashleigh Nelson called 911, telling dispatchers her husband was “belligerent.” Officials believed he was under the influence of alcohol and he later admitted drinking 64 ounces of beer the night of his arrest.

He “became immediately aggressive, charged at deputies and began to throw punches and assault deputies,” according to the statement. He was taken into custody “after a physical altercation and deployment of OC Spray,” Sgt. Brady Greene told the publication.

He was released on an $88,000 bond.

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The alleged incident came after the couple sued Rutherford County and two deputies over a separate arrest in September 2024, where their attorneys claimed he was unfairly arrested on aggravated assault charges and “punished for calling for help” after an upset mechanic confronted Kyle Chrisley over a payment issue. Kyle Chrisley claimed he was the victim in that case.

Kyle Chrisley was arraigned in July on the December charges and pleaded guilty to resisting arrest on Sept. 10, while the other eight charges were dismissed the same day, US Weekly reported.

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