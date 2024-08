Labor Day 2024: What is open and closed?

Students are back in school and vacations are winding down. Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of Summer.

As the country honors laborers, many people will have the day off and businesses will be closed for the holiday.

What will be open and closed on Sept 2?

As always you should check your local businesses to see if they are open.

Closed:

Banks (RetailMeNot)

Costco (RetailMeNot)

FedEx (some may be open, contact local office; FedEx Custom Critical deliveries available)

Government offices

Liquor stores (depending on the state) (RetailMeNot)

Post Offices

Publix Pharmacy (RetailMeNot)

Schools

UPS (some locations may be open, upsexpresscritical.com.delivery available)

Open:

Academy Sports + Outdoors (RetailMeNot)

ACME (RetailMeNot)

Albertsons (RetailMeNot)

Aldi (close at 6 p.m.)

Barnes & Noble (RetailMeNot)

Belk (RetailMeNot)

Best Buy (RetailMeNot)

BJ’s Wholesale (RetailMeNot)

Big Lots (RetailMeNot)

Chick-fil-A (RetailMeNot)

Chili’s (RetailMeNot)

CVS (RetailMeNot)

Dollar Tree (RetailMeNot)

Food Lion (RetailMeNot)

The Fresh Market (RetailMeNot)

Gap (RetailMeNot)

Giant Food (RetailMeNot)

The Home Depot (RetailMeNot)

H-E-B Grocery (RetailMeNot)

HomeGoods (RetailMeNot)

Jewel-Osco (RetailMeNot)

Kirkland’s Home (RetailMeNot)

Kohl’s (RetailMeNot)

Kroger (RetailMeNot)

Lowe’s (RetailMeNot)

Macy’s (RetailMeNot)

Marshalls (RetailMeNot)

Nordstrom (RetailMeNot)

Nordstrom Rack (RetailMeNot)

Office Depot (RetailMeNot)

OfficeMax (RetailMeNot)

On The Border (RetailMeNot)

Petco (RetailMeNot)

PetSmart (RetailMeNot)

Publix (RetailMeNot)

QDOBA (RetailMeNot)

Safeway (RetailMeNot)

Sam’s Club (RetailMeNot)

Shaw’s (RetailMeNot)

Staples (RetailMeNot)

Starbucks (RetailMeNot)

Stop & Shop (RetailMeNot)

Target (RetailMeNot)

TJ Maxx (RetailMeNot)

Tom Thumb (RetailMeNot)

Trader Joe’s (RetailMeNot)

Value City Furniture (RetailMeNot)

Vons (RetailMeNot)

Walgreens (RetailMeNot)

Walmart (RetailMeNot)

Wegmans

West Marine (RetailMeNot)

Whole Foods (RetailMeNot)





