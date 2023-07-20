Las Vegas police seize several items from house in search warrant related to Tupac Shakur’s murder

LAS VEGAS — Items including an iPhone, photos, and more were seized during a search warrant at a house in Henderson, Nevada Monday in relation to the shooting death of Tupac Shakur, nearly 30 years later.

>> Read more trending news

Investigators seized items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur” from Duane “Keffee D” Davis, according to a copy of the warrant that was obtained by The Associated Press Thursday.

Davis is a “self-described “gangster,” according to the AP. He is also the uncle of one of Shakur’s rivals, Orlando Anderson. He is also a self-proclaimed witness to Shakur’s murder, according to CNN.

Anderson reportedly denied being involved in Shakur’s murder at the time but he died two years later in 1998 in a gang shooting in Compton, California, that was unrelated, CNN reported.

The search warrant obtained by CNN reportedly said that police were looking for “items that tend to show evidence of motive and/or the identity of the perpetrator such as photographs or undeveloped film, insurance policies and letters, address and telephone records, diaries, and other documents…”

Multiple items were taken including tablets, an iPhone, and five computers, according to CNN. USB and hard drives, photos, a copy of “Vibe” magazine about Tupac, and a copy of the book called “Compton Street Legends” by Keffe D and Yusuf Jah. “Purported marijuana,” and multiple .40 caliber bullets were also taken by police, the AP reported.

The search warrant was served Monday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in Henderson, Nevada, the AP reported.

Shakur’s murder came as his fourth album “All Eyez on Me” was still on the charts, the AP reported. He sold about five million copies of that album. He was also nominated six times for a Grammy Award. He is also considered to be “one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time.” He had five number-one albums, KSNV reported.

Shakur was critically wounded on Sept. 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip and died from his injuries on Sept. 13, 1996, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

He was 25, KSNV-TV reported.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, and last month he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The case has remained unsolved and no arrests have been made.