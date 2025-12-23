Last-minute shopping: What stores, restaurants are closing early on Christmas Eve

Christmas is almost here.

As the clock ticks down to Christmas, there will be a rush for the last-minute gifts and get-togethers before the holiday.

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Eve, along with businesses that are closing early.

Restaurants:

Services

USPS

FedEx

UPS

Stores

Information gathered from USA Today, The Associated Press, Yahoo! News, Fox News, “Good Morning America,” and Taste of Home

© 2025 Cox Media Group