Lavatory leak in sink forces Frontier flight to make emergency landing in Chicago

Frontier Airlines aircraft Airbus A321-271NX
Lavatory leak: File photo: A Frontier Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport. (Leena Robinson/leekris - stock.adobe.com)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — A leak in a lavatory sink forced a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Denver to Detroit to make an emergency landing on Wednesday, officials said. Flight 3655 was diverted to O’Hare International Airport after the main cabin was flooded, CBS News reported.

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Airline officials said the faucet in the forward lavatory sprung a leak, causing water to flow along part of the aircraft’s floor, WLS reported.

The pilot reportedly told air traffic controllers that because of the amount of water that had leaked, there was concern among the crew about potential damage to the aircraft’s electronics, according to CBS News.

The pilot was then cleared to land at O’Hare, the news organization reported.

The flight landed safely and no injuries were reported, WMAQ reported.

The aircraft was parked at gate M40 at O’Hare while maintenance was performed, according to CBS News. Officials with Frontier said a replacement plane was brought in to take passengers to Detroit.

© 2026 Cox Media Group

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