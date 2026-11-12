Lavatory leak in sink forces Frontier flight to make emergency landing in Chicago

File photo: A Frontier Airlines was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

CHICAGO — A leak in a lavatory sink forced a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Denver to Detroit to make an emergency landing on Wednesday, officials said. Flight 3655 was diverted to O’Hare International Airport after the main cabin was flooded, CBS News reported.

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Airline officials said the faucet in the forward lavatory sprung a leak, causing water to flow along part of the aircraft’s floor, WLS reported.

The pilot reportedly told air traffic controllers that because of the amount of water that had leaked, there was concern among the crew about potential damage to the aircraft’s electronics, according to CBS News.

The pilot was then cleared to land at O’Hare, the news organization reported.

A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday after a leaking bathroom sink caused water to flood part of the cabin. Flight 3566 was traveling from Denver to Detroit when the incident occurred. The plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew, Frontier said. — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2026

The flight landed safely and no injuries were reported, WMAQ reported.

The aircraft was parked at gate M40 at O’Hare while maintenance was performed, according to CBS News. Officials with Frontier said a replacement plane was brought in to take passengers to Detroit.

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