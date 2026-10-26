Lawrence McCutcheon, Rams RB, longtime team executive, dies at 76

The running back, who starred for the Los Angeles Rams and then spent more than three decades in the team's front office, died Oct. 23. He was 76.

Lawrence McCutcheon, a five-time Pro Bowl running back for the Los Angeles Rams who threw the team’s first touchdown pass in a Super Bowl, died on Friday, the team announced. He was 76.

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McCutcheon also spent 32 years with the Rams in the team’s personnel department beginning in 1982, The New York Times reported. He became the Rams’ director of player personnel in 2003 and retired in 2016, according to the newspaper.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Lawrence McCutcheon. Clutch passed away on October 23 with family at his bedside following a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease,” McCutcheon’s family said in a statement. “Through a decade-long playing career and another 32 years in the Rams’ front office, Clutch earned the respect and admiration of teammates, opposing players, colleagues, and fans alike. Clutch will be missed and remembered forever.”

During his 10-year career in the NFL – eight with the Rams -- McCutcheon rushed for 6,578 yards and scored 26 touchdowns. He also caught 198 passes for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.

McCutcheon played in 11 postseason games with the Rams. He stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV when he took a handoff early in the third quarter, ran to the right, stopped and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ron Smith. That gave the Rams a 19-17 lead, but the Steelers would rally to win 31-19.

The Rams are saddened by the passing of Rams Legend Lawrence McCutcheon. Our sincere condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/xmoxM7Yaam — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 23, 2026

It would be the Rams’ first touchdown pass in a Super Bowl. The franchise did not have another TD pass until they reached Super Bowl XXXIV -- after the franchise moved to St. Louis -- when Kurt Warner completed a 9-yard reception to Torry Holt.

After leaving the Rams, McCutcheon split the 1980 season with the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. He finished his NFL career in 1981 with the Buffalo Bills.

January 20, 1980 Super Bowl XIV The first Super Bowl TD pass in #Rams history was made by Lawrence McCutcheon, when he completed a 24 yard pass to Ron Smith. #RamsHouse https://t.co/fMeU1Hvzbb — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) October 24, 2026

McCutcheon was born on June 2, 1950, in Plainview, Texas. He attended Colorado State University and was the Rams’ third-round pick in the 1972 NFL draft.

Forever a Ram. 🐏 We mourn the passing of CSU legend and Ring of Honor inductee Lawrence “Clutch” McCutcheon. Our hearts are with the McCutcheon family. 💚 📝 https://t.co/32SFyaMkCs https://t.co/YhwGvq104k — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 23, 2026

His son, Daylon McCutcheon, was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in the 1999 NFL draft and played cornerback for seven seasons. He was an assistant defensive backs coach for the New York Jets from 2015 to 2017, the Times reported.

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