‘Leave him alone’: Adele halts Las Vegas show, scolds security for ‘bothering’ fan

Adele: The Grammy Award winning singer admonished security personnel to leave a fan alone during her performance Saturday night in Las Vegas. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — Adele paused her show on Saturday during her Las Vegas residency to scold a member of Caesars Palace’s security for “bothering” one of the concertgoers.

>> Read more trending news

The Grammy Award-winning singer halted her performance of “Water Under the Bridge” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to ask what was happening in the audience, Variety reported.

Videos posted by attendees showed the 35-year-old singer stopping and asking security officials to leave the fan alone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

she’s scolding the security, as she should pic.twitter.com/OohJeWdGeE — Sal (@AdeleServes) August 27, 2023

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up?” Adele said. “What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!”

It’s unclear why security guards were talking to the fan, KSNV-TV reported. Witnesses told the television station that the fan had a selfie stick and was standing in front of people who were sitting down.

The fan, identified as Juan Lastra, recorded himself with a 360-degree camera and posted a video of his footage, Rolling Stone reported. He was singing the lyrics to “I Drink Wine” when a woman is seen in his video telling him to sit down, according to the magazine.

Lastra continued to sing as a security guard approached, Rolling Stone reported.

Adele apparently noticed the exchange and acknowledged the fan, according to the magazine.

“Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling,” Adele told Lastra. “You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

#weekendswithadele #lasvegas #ceasarspalace🇵🇷 ♬ original sound - juanp_lastra @juanp_lastra Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I’m also sorry that I didnt respond back to anyrhing you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing. I had been planning to come to this concert for over a year and I finally had the opportunity to come see most beautiful glorious woman this earth has gotten. I still can not wrap my head around the fact that I was in the same room as ADELE, sang every song with her, and she even stopped the show to defend me. I did not expected everyone in my section to be mad at me for having the time of my life and wanting to stand up and sing with her but I honestly did not care at all about what anyone was saying to me I just was in awe with the master piece I was watching with my own eyes. I did not have time for them haters. @Adele Access #adele

Adele then addressed the audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him,” the “easy On Me” singer said. “He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele then told her band, “Let’s start again,” and they began playing “Water Under the Bridge” again, the entertainment news website reported.

In a TikTok video, Lastra thanked the singer for coming to his defense.

“Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be,” he wrote. “I’m also sorry that I didn’t respond back to anything you asked me. You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing.”

Adele’s actions mirrored those of Taylor Swift, who called out security during the middle of a concert on May 13 in Philadelphia.

During her performance of “Bad Blood,” Swift shouted “She’s fine!” and “She wasn’t doing anything!” to a security guard at Lincoln Financial Field.

Unlike Adele, the music did not stop as Swift admonished security as she sang.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Photos: Adele through the years MAIDSTONE, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 11: Adele performs on the Main Stage on the second day of the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Mote Park on May 11, 2008 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Rosie Greenway/Getty Images) (Rosie Greenway/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group