Lindsey Vonn says she nearly had to have leg amputated; surgery saved it

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States crashes during the Women's Downhill on day two of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 08, 2026, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn said her catastrophic injury could have been much worse if it weren’t for the surgeries she has undergone.

The Olympic medalist said that the procedures saved her leg after she suffered a complex tibia fracture.

She had more than five surgeries in Italy before she returned to the U.S., but on Monday morning, she said she had been released from the hospital and is moving to a hotel.

“I’m finally out of the hospital!!! 🙌🏻 After almost 2 weeks of laying in a hospital bed almost completely immobile, I’m finally well enough to move to a hotel. It’s not home yet, but it’s a huge step!,” she wrote on Instagram.

On top of the breaks to the bones, she had what is called compartment syndrome, which could have led to her leg being amputated.

She credited Dr. Tom Hackett for saving her leg. Vonn went into graphic detail about how he relieved the pressure from the injury.

The Olympic skier said Hackett was there because she had previously torn her ACL. If she had not torn her ligament before the Olympics, he would not have been at the games and able to provide her with the medical care she needed.

Vonn clipped a gate 13 seconds into her run on the second day of the Olympics on Feb. 8, The Associated Press reported. In addition to the gruesome injury to her leg, she said she also broke her right ankle.

What is compartment syndrome?

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, compartment syndrome is a “painful condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles builds to dangerous levels.”

It can decrease blood flow, preventing nourishment and oxygen from reaching the nerves and muscles.

Types of compartment syndrome

There are two variations of compartment syndrome: acute and chronic.

Acute compartment syndrome typically happens when there is a severe injury and is painful. It can lead to permanent muscle damage if not treated, the AAOS said. Acute compartment syndrome is a medical emergency.

Acute compartment syndrome happens in fewer than 10 in every 100,000 people in the U.S., but it is more common in people with some types of bone fractures. About 10% of people with tibia fractures will develop it, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Chronic compartment syndrome, also known as exertional compartment syndrome, is typically caused by athletic exertion and can be controlled by rest. It is not usually a medical emergency.

The AAOS said compartments are groupings of nerves, muscles and blood vessels in the legs and arms. They are covered by the fascia, a tough membrane that keeps everything in place.

Compartment syndrome happens when there is swelling or bleeding in the compartment and since the fascia does not stretch, the pressure builds and can disrupt blood flow, potentially damaging the muscle and nerve cells.

In acute compartment syndrome, if the pressure is not released, permanent damage, even tissue death, may occur.

Causes of compartment syndrome

Injuries that can lead to acute compartment syndrome include:

Fractures

Badly bruised muscles

Reestablished blood flow after a blockage

Crush injures

Anabolic steroid use

Constricting bandages, casts

Where can compartment syndrome happen?

The Cleveland Clinic said it can happen in any muscle group, but is most common in the:

Legs, especially lower legs

Arms

Hands/wrists

Feet

Abdomen

Buttocks

Symptoms of compartment syndrome

There are several symptoms, including:

Intense pain, more than what is expected with the initial injury

Tingling or burning in the skin

Muscle may feel tight, full

Numbness in the late stages

Paralysis in the late stages

For chronic compartment syndrome, there is usually numbness, difficulty moving and visible muscle bulging.

Treatment of compartment syndrome

Acute compartment syndrome requires surgery for treatment, during which the doctor will cut open the skin and fascia to relieve the pressure. Once the pressure decreases, the surgeon will then repair the incision. Sometimes a skin graft is needed.

For the chronic type, there are nonsurgical options, including avoiding the activity that causes the pain, cross-training, switching surfaces, or modifying techniques. If surgery is needed, then those procedures are similar to those of acute compartment syndrome, the AAOS said.

