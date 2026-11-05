LIV Golf Tour officially shutting down

The end has come for the LIV Tour, which will liquidate its assets beginning Monday.

Time has run out for LIV Golf.

After five years challenging the PGA Tour and spending more than $5 billion, the upstart golf league announced plans to move from restructuring to full liquidation, The Athletic reported.

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According to Golfweek, the league will begin to shut down beginning on Monday, LIV attorney Matthew Williams confirmed in New Jersey Bankruptcy Court.

“We believe the wind-down path is the best path,” Williams said in court.

LIV’s creditors committee will meet Nov. 20, with another hearing in the bankruptcy case set for Nov. 24, Golfweek reported.

Breaking News from @TheAthletic: LIV Golf, which lost its Saudi funding, has shut down after five years of operation and $5 billion spent. https://t.co/OXivHOKKcD — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2026

BC Partners, the firm that pledged $300 million to carry LIV Golf through a Chapter 11 restructuring after the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) backed away from the venture in April, decided it could not establish a viable tour, The Athletic reported.

The sports website, citing sources that requested anonymity, said that BC Partners had secured signings for 2027 from more than 30 players, but 10 more golfers were wary about committing to the league’s new terms.

That group allowed an Oct. 25 deadline to agree to LIV’s new financial model -- which gives players equity in the league over massive contracts -- to expire, The Athletic reported.

LIV never made public a list of players who intended to stick with the league into 2027, but several big names announced that they would not be joining LIV 2.0.

While LIV did not announce who would have played on the tour, several big-name golfers had already said they would not compete. That included Jon Rahm, the league’s top player, and Tyrell Hatton, according to The Athletic.

Other players who declined to stick with LIV were Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell.

Only Cameron Tringale, Richard Bland, Ben Campbell and Brendan Steel had publicly said they would be returning in 2027, Golf Digest reported.

LIV Golf Investments was formed on Oct. 29, 2021, and the league launched its first event in June 2022 in London, according to The Athletic. Greg Norman, the two-time British Open champion, was the league’s first CEO.

The league lured big names Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson, offering them nine-figure guaranteed contracts to leave the PGA Tour.

But a lack of sponsorship in its early years hurt LIV’s revenue, and its television audience in the U.S. was far below that of the established PGA Tour, The Athletic reported.

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