Still anonymous: LLC revealed as winner of record-setting $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

Mega Millions: File photo. An LLC has been revealed as the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was won on Aug. 8. (Bob D'Angelo/Cox Media Group)

The winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions has finally been revealed -- well, not really.

The Florida Lottery on Wednesday announced that a limited liability company claimed the ticket that matched all six numbers on Aug. 8.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was claimed by Saltines Holdings, LLC. The LLC chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, WCTV reported.

The quick pick ticket for the Aug. 8 drawing was sold at a Publix supermarket at 630 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach, located east of Jacksonville, WJAX-TV reported. The winner, a Florida resident, visited lottery headquarters to claim the prize on Sept. 25 -- but under a new Florida law enacted in May, the winner was allowed to remain anonymous for 90 days, according to the television station.

So, on Dec. 25, the winner’s identity was set to be revealed.

But the holder of the ticket managed to avoid revealing their identity with a clever out-of-state LLC filing.

In Florida, the name of the owner of an LLC is public record, WFLA-TV reported. However, the jackpot winner filed the LLC in Delaware, a state where the owner of an LLC is not a matter of public record.

On Oct. 11, WJAX reported that it discovered a document that listed the winner’s name. Reporters from the television station attempted to interview the man, who declined to speak to them. The person’s name was soon erased from the document by lottery officials, WJAX reported.

The jackpot-winning ticket on Aug. 8 topped the previous Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, lottery officials said.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per game and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. EST.