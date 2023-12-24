‘Love Story’ actor Ryan O’Neal’s cause of death revealed

‘Love Story,’ ‘Peyton Place’ star Ryan O’Neal dies at 82 402849 02: (FILE PHOTO) American actor Ryan O''Neal (R) poses for a portrait in 1984. O''Neal, who has been battling chronic leukemia for the past year, appeared as a presenter on the 74th Annual Academy Awards with actress Ali MacGraw, his co-star in the 1970 big-screen romance "Love Story." The stars of "Love Story" presented the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images / Staff)

Actor from “Love Story” and “Peyton Place,” Ryan O’Neal’s cause of death has been revealed after he died at the beginning of the month at the age of 82.

O’Neal’s cause of death showed that he died from congestive heart failure suddenly on Dec. 8, according to his death certificate obtained by The Blast per the Los Angeles Times. His death certificate said that he also had suffered from cardiomyopathy for years. No other causes were listed on his death certificate.

Cardiomyopathy is a disease of the heart muscle, according to Mayo Clinic. It makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. It can also lead to heart failure.

It often goes undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of the causes include family history, connective tissue disease, coronary heart disease, or heart attack.

O’Neal’s death certificate said that he died at Saint John’s Health Center and that he was buried at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles, according to People Magazine.

O’Neal was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

O’Neal became a movie star instantly in the film “Love Story” in 1970, which was the highest-grossing movie that year, according to the New York Times. He received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role.

He also starred in the movies “What’s Up, Doc?” “Paper Moon” and “Barry Lyndon” in the 1970s, Deadline reported. He played opposite Barbra Streisand in “What’s Up, Doc?” People magazine reported.

For five years, he played Rodney Harrington on the prime-time soap opera “Peyton Place,” according to the New York Times.

In his 70s, O’Neal continued to act on television in the 2010s with appearances on “Bones” and “Desperate Housewives,” according to The Associated Press.

