Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocks area near Mexico-Guatemala border

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAPACHULA, Mexico — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 rocked an area near the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 6.4 earthquake had a depth of 47 miles, The Associated Press reported.

The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. local time near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, according to the news organization. The Suchiate River divides Mexico and Guatemala.

There were no immediate reports of damage, the AP reported.

