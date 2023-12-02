Mama June, family got on last trip with Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell amid her cancer battle

Mama June LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Mama June attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv ) (Getty Images/Earl Gibson III/Getty Images/Earl Gibson III)

June “Mama June” Shannon and her family are planning on taking one last trip with her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell who has been fighting cancer.

>> Read more trending news

Cardwell, 29, was diagnosed in January with stage IV adrenal carcinoma, according to WSB-TV. When she was diagnosed, she was having stomach issues.

The cancer was found in Cardwell’s liver, kidney and lung. According to the news station, the family revealed in May that the cancer was terminal.

“We are going on a “last family trip” with my sister Anna on Thursday,” Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird posted on her and Alana Thompson’s online boutique Facebook page on Nov. 28, according to WSB-TV.

Effird reportedly answered fans’ questions in the comments section of the post.

“Sadly, it’s gotten worse over the last couple of months and her wish is to go to Gatlinburg with all of us. We are making this happen and making the best out of this,” WSB-TV reported.

Thompson, also known as “Honey Boo Boo” was unable to make the trip on Thursday because of finals, Shannon said on TikTok. The trip will be documented on Shannon’s TikTok.

According to WSB-TV, adrenocortical carcinoma is rare. It is where the cancer cells form an outer layer of the adrenal glands.

“A person has two adrenal glands, one atop each kidney. The glands produce hormones that regulate various functions of the body including the balance of water and salt in the body, blood pressure and the use of protein, carbohydrates and fat,” the news outlet reported. Between 200 and 300 in the United States are diagnosed with it a year.