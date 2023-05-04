Man accused of accidentally shooting 10-year-old boy A man who was reportedly firing his gun in Riverside, Ohio has been accused of shooting a young boy. (Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio — A man who was reportedly firing his gun in Riverside, Ohio has been accused of shooting a young boy.

Mark Joseph Ames, 31, has been charged with accidentally shooting a 10-year-old boy over the weekend, according to WHIO. Ames is facing two counts of felonious assault, Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

Riverside Police Department was called out for a shooting in the 400 block of Crystal Drive just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a spokesperson with the police department said, according to the news outlet. When officers arrived, they found the young boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators early on believe that Ames had accidentally shot his gun while under the influence of alcohol, the spokesperson said, according to WHIO.

The current condition of the boy has not been released.