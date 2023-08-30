Man accused of killing father with cleaver

Suspect: August Velasco was identified by police as the victim’s son and was arrested by officers as a suspect. (Yonkers Police Department/Yonkers Police Department)

YONKERS, N.Y. — A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly killed his father with a cleaver in Yonkers, New York, on Tuesday.

In a news release, the Yonkers Police Department said on Tuesday evening around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to 347 Scarsdale Road about an unconscious man.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unconscious with multiple severe cuts, according to WPIX.

The victim was later identified as Jose Raul Velasco, 76. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news outlet.

August Velasco, 47, was identified by police as the victim’s son and was arrested by officers as a suspect in his father’s murder, according to police.

The weapon was reportedly found at the scene, according to WPIX.

Investigators believe that August Velasco attacked his father with a cleaver that was found inside the house, police say.

“It is a sad and tragic incident when an individual takes the life of another, a sentiment which is only amplified when there is a family relation connecting them,” said Yonkers Police Department Commissioner Christopher Sapienza in the news release. “I applaud our Police Officers and Detectives for their quick response and thoroughness throughout this investigation.”

August Velasco was charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

Information about what led up to the incident has not yet been released.