Man accused of killing wife after her remains discovered at Georgia hunting club

Identified: The remains of Mindi Kassotis, left, were identified through genealogy, DNA testing and a composite photo, right. Her husband is charged in her murder. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

RICEBORO, Ga. — A Georgia man accused of killing his wife and dismembering her remains was arrested on Friday after the woman’s body was found five months ago at a hunting club, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Nicholas James Kassotis, 40, of Savannah, also known as Nicholas Killian James Stark, was arrested in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and removal of body parts from the scene of death or dismemberment, the GBI said.

Kassotis was arrested in connection to the death of his wife, Mindi Mebane Kassotis, 40, of Savannah, WSB-TV reported. Her body was found on Dec. 2 on land used for a hunting club in Liberty and McIntosh counties in coastal Georgia, according to the television station. Hunters found the body in the woods near the Portal Hunting Club, WSAV-TV reported. Additional remains were found within a 3-mile radius on the hunting club property, according to the television station.

The couple was living in Savannah at the time of Mindi Kassotis’ disappearance. According to the GBI, Mindi Kassotis’ remains were identified on Thursday through genealogy and DNA testing, WTOC-TV reported. Agents said they interviewed Mindi Kassotis’ family members and took samples of their DNA to confirm her identity, according to WSB.

The agency revealed its findings on Thursday.

Authorities believe that Mindi Kassotis’ body was placed on the hunting club land “on or around Nov. 27, 2022,” the GBI news release stated.

After discovering the woman’s dismembered body, the GBI released an artist’s rendition of what they believed the woman looked like, WJCL-TV reported.

Nicholas Kassotis is being held at the Lancaster County Prison, WHTM-TV reported. He is awaiting extradition to Georgia.