Man accused of putting man in chokehold in pizza store parking lot

Dustin McDowell: The Georgia resident is accused of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. (Panama City Beach Police Department)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A Georgia resident is accused of putting a chokehold on another man in the parking lot of a pizza store after an alleged road rage incident in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said.

Dustin Alexander McDowell, 33, of Loganville, was arrested on Saturday by the Panama City Beach Police Department, WMBB-TV reported. He was charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence, according to WSB-TV.

The incident occurred on Friday shortly before 7 p.m. CDT in the parking lot of a Marco’s Pizza store in Panama City Beach, according to the television station.

Witnesses alleged that McDowell had followed the 22-year-old victim in a white Ford truck to the parking lot, exited his vehicle and put the victim in a chokehold, WMBB reported.

Once the victim was unconscious, McDowell allegedly threw the man to the ground, according to WJHG-TV.

Other workers at Marco’s Pizza and people nearby came to assist the victim, WMBB reported.

It was unclear what led to the incident, which authorities described as a road rage attack.

Witnesses told police that McDowell returned to the truck, which had a temporary license plate, and drove away, WSB reported. Officers spotted the truck the next day with the temporary license ripped away and later found McDowell, according to the television station.

Authorities said that after his post-Miranda interview, McDowell admitted to assaulting the victim, according to WMBB. The victim is in stable condition, according to the television station.